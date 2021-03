Each week, NPR Music editor Stephen Thompson brings us new music.

This week, he has us listening to “Brennesteinn,” off the new album Kveikur by the Icelandic band Sigur Rós.

Guest:

Stephen Thompson, editor and reviewer for NPR Music. He tweets @idislikestephen.

