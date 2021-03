View slideshow

Even though the Black Forest Fire in Colorado burned homes down to their foundations, it didn’t destroy everything.

For homeowners who have the strength to sift through the ashes of their burned homes, relics from their lives remain.

The Samaritan’s Purse helps homeowners in their search.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Megan Verlee of Colorado Public Radio reports.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

/ / Duane Reynolds and a volunteer with Samaritan's Purse. (Megan Verlee/Colorado Public Radio)

/ / Finds from the house. (Megan Verlee/Colorado Public Radio)

/ / Finds from the house. (Megan Verlee/Colorado Public Radio)