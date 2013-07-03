© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Jobless Rates For Young Europeans Hit Record Levels

Published July 3, 2013 at 12:40 PM CDT
People queue to enter an unemployment registry office in Madrid, January, 2013. (Paul White/AP)
Jobless rates for people between the ages of 18 to 25 are skyrocketing across the European Union.

EU leaders recently took a step to try to stem the tide by agreeing to pump $8 billion into job training programs for young people.

Young people in Greece are being hit especially hard. The unemployment rate for them is more than 60 percent.

Guest:

  • Mark Lowen, reporter for the BBC. He tweets @marklowen.

