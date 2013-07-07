Many Unharmed, But Two Dead In San Francisco Plane Crash

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And we're keeping our eye on that story of the plane that crashed last night at San Francisco International Airport. The Asiana Airlines passenger jet was arriving from Seoul, South Korea when it crashed on the runway and broke apart. The San Francisco fire chief said 182 people were injured. Many walked off the plane unharmed, but two died in the crash.

This was the first large plane to go down in U.S. airspace since November 2001, when an American Airlines Airbus crashed on takeoff from New York's JFK International Airport. That crash killed all 260 people aboard and five people on the ground. The National Transportation Safety Board is awaiting analysis of the flight data and voice recorders from yesterday's Asiana Airlines crash.