How To Garden In Drought And Heat

With much of the country under drought conditions and temperatures soaring in the rest of the country, what is a backyard gardener to do?

Ahmed Hassan is a professional landscaper and former host of Turf Wars and Yard Crashers on the DIY network and HGTV. Hassan told Here & Now that the most important things to think about when prepping your garden for drought are the type of plants you use and how you treat your soil.

“You have native plants and exotic plants, plants that are native to your region are always going to handle whatever happens there better than exotics.”

How you help your soil retain moisture is also a great way to help your harden through drought.

“You can mulch or you can cultivate your soil, but either will help retain water.”

Guest:

Ahmed Hassan, professional landscaper and former host of Turf Wars and Yard Crashers on the DIY network and HGTV.

