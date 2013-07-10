Minor League Baseball Team Loses An Important Member

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

A Minor League baseball team in New Jersey lost an important member this week. Chase the golden retriever entertained fans of the Trenton Thunder for most of his 13 years. He carried bats from the batters' cage to the dugout, and baskets of water bottles to the umpires. Chase was so renowned, he was honored last month at Yankee Stadium, and the Thunder threw him a retirement party last week. Chase died Monday. His son Derby will now take his place.

