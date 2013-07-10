The Brain Science Of Drinking Diet Soda
More and more Americans are consuming artificial sweeteners as an alternative to sugar, but whether this translates into better health has been heavily debated.
NPR’s Allison Aubrey explains a new study in the journal “Trends in Endocrinology and Metabolism” that looks at the brain science behind drinking diet soda.
Guest:
- Allison Aubrey, food and health correspondent for NPR. She tweets @AubreyNPRFood.
