Beyond AC/DC -- New Music Out Of Australia

Published July 11, 2013 at 12:50 PM CDT
Travis Holcombe is a DJ at KCRW. (KCRW)
KCRW, the public radio station in Santa Monica, California, is well known for setting tastes in music and discovering unknown talent.

Travis Holcombe, who DJs there, has been hearing a lot of interesting music out of Australia — from the group Jagwar Ma to Tame Impala.

Songs played in this segment

  • Jagwar Ma, “The Throw”
  • Jagwar Ma, “Come Save Me”
  • Lorde, “Royals” (from New Zealand)
  • Empire of the Sun, “Walking on a dream”
  • Empire of the Sun, “I’ll be around”
  • Gypsy and the Cat, “Bloom”
  • Tame Impala, “Feels Like We’re Only Going Backwards”


 

