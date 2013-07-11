© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
New Jersey Takes Up Same-Sex Marriage Fight

Published July 11, 2013 at 12:40 PM CDT
Advocates for gay marriage in New Jersey gather outside the Statehouse in Trenton, N.J., June 27, 2013. (Mel Evans/AP)
New Jersey is the center of the next battle for gay marriage. The state is one of seven that offers same-sex couples civil unions or domestic partnerships.

Buoyed by the U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down key provisions of the Defense of Marriage act, advocates will argue that the current law denies couples equal protection under the law.

Meanwhile, Democrats in the Garden State legislature are pushing for an override of Governor Christie’s veto of gay marriage legislation last year.

