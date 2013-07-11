Tampa Courts Cuba For Future Business

Miami may be closer to Cuba and home to more people of Cuban ancestry, but Tampa is ready to capitalize on economic and diplomatic ties to to the island nation once the longstanding trade embargo is lifted.

Tampa business owners are talking about how to expand into Cuba, and politicians are making trips there.

“In Tampa, they supported the revolution that freed Cuba from Spain. They supported the Castro revolution. They consider themselves a lifeline to Cuba,” Eric Barton of the Florida Center for Investigative Reporting toldHere & Now.

Guest:

Eric Barton, reporter for the Florida Center for Investigative Reporting.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.