The campy movie “Sharknado” about killer sharks caught in a tornado and dumped in Southern California, premiered yesterday on SyFy and unleashed a storm on Twitter.

At its peak, it produced 84 tweets per second. So what is the secret to this low budget film’s rabid success?

Guest

Ryan Bradley, senior editor for Fortune Magazine. He tweets @theryanbradley.

