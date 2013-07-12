© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Under the Dome' Part Of New TV Trend

Published July 12, 2013 at 12:50 PM CDT
This publicity image released by CBS shows a general view from the series "Under the Dome," about a small town that is suddenly and inexplicably sealed off from the rest of the world by a massive transparent dome. (CBS Entertainment)
This publicity image released by CBS shows a general view from the series "Under the Dome," about a small town that is suddenly and inexplicably sealed off from the rest of the world by a massive transparent dome. (CBS Entertainment)

The new CBS show “Under the Dome,” about a small town that is suddenly and mysteriously enclosed by a barrier, has been a hit with 13.5 million viewers on its first night.

In the age of streaming TV and Netflix, Linda Holmes of NPR’s Monkey See blog explains why these new “event series” are becoming a summer trend.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.