Britain Anticipates Royal Baby

Published July 16, 2013 at 11:00 AM CDT
As part of a publicity stunt, people from a bookmakers office dressed as Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, right and a British Guardsman, left, stand with a placard with the odds for the name of the royal baby as they pose for the media outside St. Mary's Hospital exclusive Lindo Wing in London, Wednesday, July 3, 2013. (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP)
Bookies are taking bets on the future King or Queen of England: gender, weight, name — even future university and profession.

They’ve hauled in $1.5 million — a record for a non-sports event.

Memorabilia has hit the shelves too — “I love Aunt Pippa” bibs, the “baby duo” pink and blue nail polish kits, “royal baby” cookie tins.

Peter Hunt, the BBC’s royal correspondent, joins us from St. Mary’s Hospital in London where Duchess Kate is expected to give birth.

