Zack Hample Makes Baseball Catch Of A Lifetime

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Since 1990, Zack Hample has been snagging baseballs from the stands - nearly 7,000 at dozens of Major League stadiums. This past weekend in Massachusetts, he made the catch of a lifetime, a ball dropped from a helicopter 1,200 feet in the air. A very fast ball, so Hample was decked out in catchers gear. The official record was set in 1930, when a Hall of Fame catcher caught a ball dropped 800 feet from a blimp.

