96-Year-Old Store Owner Wins Standoff With Robber

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Magaretta Wolf has owned a grocery store in Marshfield, Wisconsin for more than 50 years. So when a masked robber recently demanded she hand over the store's cash, she refused, saying you can have all the Tootsie Rolls you want but I am not opening that cash register. By the way, Wolf is 96.

She didn't even budge when the robber displayed a small knife. Noticing a security camera, he finally ran out the door. Wolf says simply that the money in that register is hers.