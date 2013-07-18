New Tyler Perry Shows Offer Lessons On Finance

Tyler Perry has two new shows on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN): “The Have and The Have Nots” and “Love Thy Neighbor.”

At first, the shows received a record number of viewers for the network, but ratings have since dropped off.

“The Have and Have Nots” is a soap opera-like show about the tensions between rich and poor, black and white.

“Love Thy Neighbor” features an African American matriarch who runs her own diner and attempts to help her unemployed daughter and her grandson.

To personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary of the Washington Post, the shows offer life lessons about finance and how to handle money.

“I see all kind of money issues going on here,” says Singletary who wrote a column about the shows. “I see lessons.”

