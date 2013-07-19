© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Comic-Con International Hits San Diego

Published July 19, 2013 at 11:50 AM CDT
A Stormtrooper makes his way through the crowd during Day 2 of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 18, 2013 in San Diego, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/Invision via AP)
Storm troopers, bat men and every alien you can think of are descending on the streets of San Diego for the annual Comic-Con International convention.

It’s the biggest convention of the year for fans of comic books, science fiction and pop culture.

Creating a lot of buzz this year is the Sci Fi movie Ender’s Game, where children train as soldiers to fight an alien menace who’s attacking earth.

The author of the book that the movie is based on has made homophobic statements, and several groups are calling for a boycott of the movie.

There was a panel about the movie last night, which the author, Orson Scott Card, did not attend.

