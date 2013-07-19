Denver Asks 'What About Our Daily Shootings?'

This weekend, the city of Aurora, Colorado, will remember the 12 people killed and 70 injured in the mass shooting at a movie theater one year ago.

But some community leaders in nearby Denver say there are other shootings that deserve attention too.

They wonder how to get the public to care when people are killed in a steady trickle, often in poor neighborhoods.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Andrea Dukakis of Colorado Public Radio reports.

Reporter

Andrea Dukakis, reporter and producer for Colorado Public Radio.

