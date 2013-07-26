© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
A-Rod Wants To Play, Yankees Refuse

Published July 26, 2013 at 12:50 PM CDT
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez speaks to reporters after his second rehab baseball game with the Charleston RiverDogs, against the Rome Braves in Charleston, S.C., Wednesday, July 3, 2013. (Chuck Burton/AP)
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez speaks to reporters after his second rehab baseball game with the Charleston RiverDogs, against the Rome Braves in Charleston, S.C., Wednesday, July 3, 2013. (Chuck Burton/AP)

Alex Rodriguez, still recovering from an injury, issued a statement early yesterday asking to be activated for Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, but the Yankees declined.

When asked by WFAN radio if he still trust the Yankees, A-Rod said, “You know, I’d rather not get into that.”

NPR’s Mike Pesca joins us to explain what’s going on off the baseball diamond.

