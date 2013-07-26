Film Critic Makes Acting Debut In 'Computer Chess'

It’s probably safe to say most professional film critics feel quite comfortable scrutinizing movies in darkened theaters.

But Gerald Peary, a longtime reviewer for the now-defunct Alternative News Weekly, the Boston Phoenix and other national publications, recently made a bold leap to the other side of the camera.

His acting debut is in “Computer Chess”, a quirky new feature by indie filmmaker Andrew Bujalski.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Andrea Shea of WBUR has the story.

Reporter

Andrea Shea, arts reporter for WBUR in Boston. She tweets @asheaarts.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.