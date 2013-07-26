© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Film Critic Makes Acting Debut In 'Computer Chess'

Published July 26, 2013 at 12:55 PM CDT
Film critic Gerald Peary plays Pat Henderson in the new film “Computer Chess.” (YouTube)
It’s probably safe to say most professional film critics feel quite comfortable scrutinizing movies in darkened theaters.

But Gerald Peary, a longtime reviewer for the now-defunct Alternative News Weekly, the Boston Phoenix and other national publications, recently made a bold leap to the other side of the camera.

His acting debut is in “Computer Chess”, a quirky new feature by indie filmmaker Andrew Bujalski.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Andrea Shea of WBUR has the story.

