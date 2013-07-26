London Marks One-Year Anniversary Of The Olympics
A new poll shows two-thirds of UK residents believe the country got its money’s worth from the Olympics, even though the $13 billion cost was three times the original budget.
London is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the games this weekend with a big international track and field meet in the Olympic Stadium, featuring Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt.
The BBC’s Alex Capstick looks at the legacy of the London Olympics.
Reporter:
- Alex Capstick, reporter for the BBC. He tweets @Cappo61.
