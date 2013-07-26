© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Music: From Parisian Blues To American Pop

Published July 26, 2013 at 11:50 AM CDT
The members of the Washington, D.C. band Misun. (Misun)
The members of the Washington, D.C. band Misun. (Misun)

KCRW’s DJ Travis Holcombe joins us regularly to play some of the music that’s been catching his ear.

Today, he brings us songs by French-born Don Cavalli, British band Temples, North Carolina singer-songwriter Jackson Scott and D.C. pop trio Misun.

Song list

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.