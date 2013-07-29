© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

From 'Princess Bride' Villain To Playwright

Published July 29, 2013 at 11:50 AM CDT
From left: Wallace Shawn, Larry Pine and Deborah Eisenberg make up the cast of The Designated Mourner. Written by Shawn and directed by Andre Gregory, the Public Theater show is a product of one of the longest collaborations in the history of the American theater. (Joan Marcus/The Public Theater)
From left: Wallace Shawn, Larry Pine and Deborah Eisenberg make up the cast of The Designated Mourner. Written by Shawn and directed by Andre Gregory, the Public Theater show is a product of one of the longest collaborations in the history of the American theater. (Joan Marcus/The Public Theater)

New York’s Public Theater is putting on a showcase of the work of playwright Wallace Shawn.

The name probably sounds familiar, but you might know him better for his acting roles than his intellectually-demanding and rarely produced plays.

Over the last 40 years Shawn has written a handful of plays. The Pubic Theater is presenting the American premier of his play “Grasses of a Thousand Colors” later this fall.

But the showcase opens with Shawn’s “The Designated Mourner.”

Reporter

  • Tom Vitale, contributor to NPR.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.