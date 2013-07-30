© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Obama Proposes Cuts In Corporate Tax Rates

Published July 30, 2013 at 12:35 PM CDT

U.S. home prices continue to surge. The Standard & Poor’s/Case-Shiller index out today shows a 12 percent increase in May compared to a year ago.

Low interest rates and an improving job market are boosting demand for homes and driving prices up.

President Obama is out with a plan that he says will improve the job market even more. The president is touring an Amazon distribution center in Chattanooga, Tenn. to announce a so-called “grand bargain” to overhaul the corporate tax system.

