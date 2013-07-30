© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tropical Depression Flossie Hits Hawaii

Published July 30, 2013 at 11:40 AM CDT
Tom Evans, acting director of the Central Pacific Hurricane Center, shows satellite images of Hurricane Flossie in Honolulu on Monday, July 29, 2013. (Oskar Garcia/AP)
Tom Evans, acting director of the Central Pacific Hurricane Center, shows satellite images of Hurricane Flossie in Honolulu on Monday, July 29, 2013. (Oskar Garcia/AP)

A storm called Flossie has been forcing schools and government buildings to close across Hawaii.

Governor Neil Abercrombie signed an emergency proclamation on Sunday that gives him the power to use state disaster funds and call up the National Guard if needed.

Flossie has been downgraded from a tropical storm to a tropical depression, and it continues to weaken. But high winds and heavy rains have knocked out power to thousands of homes on several islands, and there are worries about flooding.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.