Tropical Depression Flossie Hits Hawaii

A storm called Flossie has been forcing schools and government buildings to close across Hawaii.

Governor Neil Abercrombie signed an emergency proclamation on Sunday that gives him the power to use state disaster funds and call up the National Guard if needed.

Flossie has been downgraded from a tropical storm to a tropical depression, and it continues to weaken. But high winds and heavy rains have knocked out power to thousands of homes on several islands, and there are worries about flooding.

Guest

Tom Evans, acting director of the National Weather Service’s Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

