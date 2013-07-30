Writing And Living On Martha's Vineyard
This weekend, the Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival takes place in the island towns of Edgartown and Chilmark, Massachusetts.
Here & Now co-host Jeremy Hobson sits down with two writers, Ward Just and Laura Wainwright, who both make the Vineyard their home year-round.
They talk about the distractions of being in a place that’s a tourist haven three months of the year, as well as the beauties of living on the island.
Guests
- Ward Just, author of 17 novels and several short stories. He is also a former war correspondent.
- Laura Wainwright, author of “Home Bird: Four Seasons on Martha’s Vineyard.”
