It's Alive! 'Frankenstein' Poster Brings In Big Bucks
RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:
Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. It's alive!
DAVID GREENE, HOST:
It's alive!
It's alive! In fact, "Frankenstein" the movie is so alive in popular imagination, a poster from the original 1931 film just sold at auction for more than a quarter of a million dollars. The previous record price went to a poster for "Casablanca." The seller - an Illinois man - was a teenager when he spotted the poster 40-some years ago at an antique store, on sale for just a few dollars.