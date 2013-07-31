Jay-Z And Harry Belafonte's Intergenerational Feud

Perhaps you’ve been following the feud — if you can call it that — between civil rights icon Harry Belafonte and megastar Jay-Z.

Last year, Bellafonte was asked if he was happy with the image of minorities in Hollywood. Not at all, Belafonte said, and then went on to call out high-profile artists and celebrities who he said “have turned their backs on social responsibility.”

Belafonte went on to name Jay-Z and his wife, Beyonce, as prime examples.

Jay-Z responded, “I’m offended by that because first of all, and this is going to sound arrogant, but my presence is charity. Just who I am. Just like Obama’s is. Obama provides hope.”

What does Jay-Z and Harry Belafonte’s feud say about the generational divide between African-Americans?

Gene Demby, lead blogger on NPR’s Code Switch. He tweets @GeeDee215.

