Peace Talks To Resume Amid Skepticism

Published July 31, 2013 at 11:40 AM CDT
Secretary of State John Kerry stands between Israel's Justice Minister and chief negotiator Tzipi Livni, right, and Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat, as they shake hands after the resumption of Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, Tuesday, July 30, 2013, at the State Department in Washington. (Charles Dharapak/AP)
This week, Israeli and Palestinian officials met for the first time in years to try and jump start the Middle East peace process.

The sessions in Washington followed four months of shuttle diplomacy by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, who said yesterday that negotiators from both sides have agreed that all the difficult issues will be on the table when the talks resume in two weeks.

But in the Middle East, there’s skepticism that any real agreements will be reached this time.

The BBC’s Bethany Bell reports from Jerusalem.

