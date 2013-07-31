Peace Talks To Resume Amid Skepticism

This week, Israeli and Palestinian officials met for the first time in years to try and jump start the Middle East peace process.

The sessions in Washington followed four months of shuttle diplomacy by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, who said yesterday that negotiators from both sides have agreed that all the difficult issues will be on the table when the talks resume in two weeks.

But in the Middle East, there’s skepticism that any real agreements will be reached this time.

The BBC’s Bethany Bell reports from Jerusalem.

Reporter

Bethany Bell, correspondent for the BBC. She tweets @BethanyBellBB.

