Bipartisan Bill Aims To Protect NCAA Athletes

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the organization that regulates college sports, is taking some heat from members of Congress.

The House is considering legislation, called the NCAA Accountability Act, that would require member colleges to guarantee that players’ multi-year scholarships aren’t dropped if they get injured.

The measure would also require that students athletes have a way to appeal violations before punishments are given out.

Guest

Brad Wolverton, senior writer for The Chronicle of Higher Education. He tweets @bradwolverton.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.