Bipartisan Bill Aims To Protect NCAA Athletes

Published August 5, 2013 at 11:45 AM CDT

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the organization that regulates college sports, is taking some heat from members of Congress.

The House is considering legislation, called the NCAA Accountability Act, that would require member colleges to guarantee that players’ multi-year scholarships aren’t dropped if they get injured.

The measure would also require that students athletes have a way to appeal violations before punishments are given out.

