© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Denver School Gets Blind Students Into Chemistry

Published August 6, 2013 at 12:50 PM CDT
Quinita Thomas (left), who is blind, works with her partner in a Metro State University chemistry lab. (CPR)
Quinita Thomas (left), who is blind, works with her partner in a Metro State University chemistry lab. (CPR)

Mixing chemicals in a high school lab is challenging enough. Imagine doing it if you were blind.

A group of visually impaired students from all over the country had that chance at Metro State University in Denver recently.

It’s part of an effort to get more blind people interested in science, technology and math — fields in which they are severely underrepresented in the workforce.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Jenny Brundin of Colorado Public Radio has more.

Reporter

 

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.