Pot Liquor: A Southern Tradition To Salvage Nutritious Broth From Greens
Pot liquor — not what the name implies — is the leftover water of boiled greens.
It’s a Louisiana tradition to save the nutrient and vitamin-rich water that leaches out during cooking.
NPR food and health correspondent Allison Aubrey tastes some of the greens water and shares tips on how to use it.
Guest
- Allison Aubrey, food and health correspondent for NPR. She tweets @AubreyNPRFood.
