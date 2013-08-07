© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Pot Liquor: A Southern Tradition To Salvage Nutritious Broth From Greens

Published August 7, 2013 at 11:35 AM CDT
"Pot likker and cornbread" at Mary Mac's Tea Room in Atlanta, Georgia. (wallyg/Flickr)
Pot liquor — not what the name implies — is the leftover water of boiled greens.

It’s a Louisiana tradition to save the nutrient and vitamin-rich water that leaches out during cooking.

NPR food and health correspondent Allison Aubrey tastes some of the greens water and shares tips on how to use it.

