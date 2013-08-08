A Family's Painful Wait For Verdict In Bulger Trial

The jury in the Boston trial of reputed mobster James “Whitey” Bulger is deliberating for the third day in his murder and racketeering trial.

For the families of his 19 alleged murder victims, the wait for the verdict to come down is just part of a long, painful journey.

From the the Here & Now Contributors Network, David Boeri of WBUR reports.

Reporter

David Boeri,senior reporter for WBUR and the Here & Now Contributors Network. He tweets @davidboeri.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.