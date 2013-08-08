© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Debate Over End Of Ramadan Complicates Doing Business

Published August 8, 2013 at 12:45 PM CDT

Today marks the end of Ramadan — or does it?

For 30 days, more than 1.5 billion Muslims fast during daylight hours, commemorating the month in which Allah is said to have revealed the first verses of the Koran.

But now, a theological debate surrounding the end of the holiday is making diplomacy and business in the Muslim world a bit more complicated.

Guest

  • Ebrahim Moosa, professor of religion and Islamic studies at Duke University.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.