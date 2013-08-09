© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Priceline's Stock Climbs, Despite Europe Crisis

Published August 9, 2013 at 12:35 PM CDT
Actor William Shatner, the "Priceline negotiator," is the face of Priceline. (Priceline)
Priceline.com, the U.S. online travel agency, has seen its stocks rise to near $1,000 — a record it set during the dot-com bubble of the 1990s.

Priceline purchased the Amsterdam-based Booking.com in 2005, and has relied on European hotel reservations for its growth.

This comes despite the tanking economies of some of the biggest European tourist destinations: Portugal, Greece, Ireland and Spain.

Guest

  • Marty Schenker, executive editor at Bloomberg. He tweets @mschenker.

