Sarah Siskind's Music, Rediscovered

NPR Music writer and editor Stephen Thompson brings us new music each week to listen to.

This week, we’re reaching back into the archive, sort of.

In 2003, Sarah Siskind released an album called “Covered.” But as a result of severe sinus problems that required surgery, Siskind wasn’t able to tour and the album never really got off the ground.

Now the album is being reissued by Justin Vernon, the musician better known as Bon Iver, on the record label Chigliak.

In the title song, Siskind’s voice, with it’s hint of sadness, shines through.

Stephen Thompson, editor and reviewer for NPR Music. He tweets @idislikestephen.

