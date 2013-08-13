Danny Strong: From 'Buffy' Extra To 'Butler' Screenwriter

Danny Strong went from being in the background in the cult favorite “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” to having an episode written for him and becoming one of the series’ villains.

Though he still acts, he’s become more well known as a screenwriter, winning two Emmys for his work on HBO’s “Game Change.”

He’s written the screenplay for the new film “Lee Daniel’s The Butler” and has been tapped to adapt the last Hunger Games’ book “Mockingjay” for the big screen.

Guest

Danny Strong, actor and writer for television and film.

