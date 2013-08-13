© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What's Behind The Slowdown Of Emerging Markets?

Published August 13, 2013 at 12:35 PM CDT
Trader Michael Capolino, left, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2013. Stocks are inching mostly higher in early trading on Wall Street after the government reported a pickup in retail sales last month. (Richard Drew/AP)
Trader Michael Capolino, left, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2013. Stocks are inching mostly higher in early trading on Wall Street after the government reported a pickup in retail sales last month. (Richard Drew/AP)

Conventional investing wisdom over the past couple years was that emerging markets, such as China, India and Brazil, are volatile but vibrant, whereas developed markets are stable but sluggish.

But it looks like emerging markets might be losing their shine.

Jason Bellini of the Wall Street Journal joins us.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.