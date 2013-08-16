© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Chinese Zoo Substitutes Dog For Lion

Published August 16, 2013 at 6:17 AM CDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

Zoos are great for teaching kids about the different sounds that animals make. Monkeys go ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-oh-ah, horses go nay, and lions go woof. Wait. What? A mother, taking her son around a zoo in China, thought her boy was mistaken when he pointed out the barking lion. He was right. The zoo had taken their African lion away for breeding, and subbed in an employee's large, hairy dog. The mom felt cheated.

