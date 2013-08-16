Not So Unusual: Bat Found At Atlanta's Turner Field

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. When I go to the ballgame I expect to see a lot of bats, and usually a couple of bat boys and even those bat boys carrying bats. Well, at Atlanta's Turner Field this week there was a strange bat next to the pitcher's mound. It was moving and flapping its wings.

The Atlanta Braves' brave short-stop scooped up the seemingly injured bat in his glove. He tried to hand it off to the bat boy but it flew away. Clearly not the right kind of bat. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.