© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Redheads Flock To Portland For World Record Attempt

Published August 19, 2013 at 5:40 AM CDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne.

Redheads usually stand out in a crowd, though not at the Portland Redhead Event. More than 1,300 gathered in Portland, Ore., over the weekend - which it hopes is a new world record.

To qualify, participants had to produce pictures of their younger selves and their naturally red hair. If confirmed, this would be Portland's third record this summer. The others? The largest gathering of people hugging trees and the longest floating human chain.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.