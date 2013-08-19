© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
U.S. General Court-Martialed Over Sexual Assault Charges

Published August 19, 2013 at 12:40 PM CDT
Brig. Gen. Jeffrey A. Sinclair. (U.S. Army)
As the military tries to stem the tide of sexual assault in the ranks, an Army general is on trial for sexual assault charges at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

The charges follow Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Sinclair’s affair with a captain on his staff.

Sinclair has pleaded not guilty to all the charges, but the court martial so far has revealed sordid details about Sinclair’s relationship with his subordinate.

Washington Post reporter Craig Whitlock has been writing about the revelations and joins us.

