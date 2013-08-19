UK Gets Century-Old Revenge At Golf Tournament

A British teenager won the men’s U.S. Amateur Golf Championship at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. on Sunday.

In a way, the victory by 18-year-old Matt Fitzpatrick makes up for what happened on the very same golf course in 1913, when a young American named Francis Quiment defeated the two top British professionals of the day, Ted Ray and Harry Vardon, to win the U.S. Open.

After his win at the 36-hole final match yesterday, Fitzpatrick said “it’s great to go down in history.”

