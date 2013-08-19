Western Kansas Farmers Face Dwindling Water Supply

A drought now in its third year in parts of western Kansas is taxing a resource that has been under pressure for decades: the High Plains Aquifer.

The aquifer is enormous, but it’s running low in places, forcing a move to dryland farming — that is, farming without the aid of irrigation.

And farmers aren’t the only ones affected.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Frank Morris of Harvest Public Media reports.

Guest

Frank Morris, founder and executive supervisor of Harvest Public Media and news director for KCUR in Kansas City, Mo.

