Obama Presses Regulators To Move Quickly On Dodd-Frank

On his first day back from vacation, President Barack Obama met with federal regulators at the White House.

The topic? The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act — most of which hasn’t even been written yet.

John Zumbrun of Bloomberg News joins Here & Now to explain.

Guest

Josh Zumbrun, Federal Reserve and U.S. economy reporter for Bloomberg News. He tweets @JoshZumbrun.

