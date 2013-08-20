© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Obama Presses Regulators To Move Quickly On Dodd-Frank

Published August 20, 2013 at 12:35 PM CDT

On his first day back from vacation, President Barack Obama met with federal regulators at the White House.

The topic? The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act — most of which hasn’t even been written yet.

John Zumbrun of Bloomberg News joins Here & Now to explain.

