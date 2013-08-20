Top Stories: Crisis Continues In Egypt; Wildfires Burn In West
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Egypt: U.S. Aid 'Secretly' Cut; Brotherhood Leader Arrested.
-- History Made With Charges Against Pakistan's Musharraf.
-- U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz To Renounce Canadian Citizenship.
-- Book News: Albert Murray, Opponent Of Black Separatism, Dies At 97.
-- Prince George's First Official Photos Break With Tradition.
Other headlines:
-- Documents Detail Boston Boston Bombing Suspect's Injuries.(CNN.com)
-- "Wildfires Burning In 11 Western States." (CBS News)
-- Staff Sgt. Robert Bales Expected To Face Victims At Sentencing Hearing; He Killed 16 Afghan Civilians. (The Associated Press)
-- Delaware Attorney Gen. Beau Biden, Son Of Vice President, Being Treated For Disorientation And Weakness. (The News Journal)
-- "Dick Van Dyke 'Fine' After Rescue From His Burning Car." (Los Angeles Times)
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.