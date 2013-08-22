© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
College Athletes Test New Head Impact Sensor

Published August 22, 2013 at 11:35 AM CDT

Concussions are a hot topic across all levels of sports, as more coaches and players start to recognize the long-term debilitating effects of repeated head trauma.

Despite the lawsuits against both the NFL and the NCAA, there’s not much data on what kinds of head impacts are dangerous.

One Connecticut school is testing a new head sensor this season that aims to change that.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Harriet Jones of WNPR reports.

Members of the University of New Haven women's soccer team are shown how to wear the head sensors. (Harriet Jones/WNPR)
