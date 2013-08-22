Obama Proposes New System For Rating Colleges

At the State University of New York’s Buffalo campus today, President Barack Obama outlined a plan to make colleges more affordable and more accountable.

His proposal includes a new system for rating colleges based on a series of factors, including affordability, graduation rate and the average earnings of graduates.

Today is the latest leg of the president’s economy tour — this time by bus — and the speech today is the first in a series about education.

NPR White House correspondent Ari Shapiro joins us to explain what’s different about today’s message from the president, as he continues to court young voters.

Guest

Ari Shapiro, NPR White House correspondent. He tweets @arishapiro.

