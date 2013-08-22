Obama Proposes New System For Rating Colleges
At the State University of New York’s Buffalo campus today, President Barack Obama outlined a plan to make colleges more affordable and more accountable.
His proposal includes a new system for rating colleges based on a series of factors, including affordability, graduation rate and the average earnings of graduates.
Today is the latest leg of the president’s economy tour — this time by bus — and the speech today is the first in a series about education.
NPR White House correspondent Ari Shapiro joins us to explain what’s different about today’s message from the president, as he continues to court young voters.
Guest
- Ari Shapiro, NPR White House correspondent. He tweets @arishapiro.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.