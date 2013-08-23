© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Fresh Air Remembers Crime Novelist Elmore Leonard

Published August 23, 2013 at 11:33 AM CDT
Elmore Leonard published 46 novels over a career that lasted more than 60 years.

Prolific crime novelist Elmore Leonard died Tuesday at the age of 87. Leonard was known for crisp dialogue and memorable villains. "The bad guys are the fun guys," he said in a 1983 interview. "The only people I have trouble with are the so-called normal types."

Many of Leonard's books and short stories were adapted to films. Those books include Get Shorty, The Big Bounce and Rum Punch, which became the Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown. His short story "Fire in the Hole" was the basis for the FX TV series Justified.

