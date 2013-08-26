Juliana Hatfield And Matthew Caws Unite As 'Minor Alps'

This week, NPR Music writer and editor Stephen Thompson introduces us to the bandMinor Alps.

The band is made up of singer-songwriter Juliana Hatfield and Matthew Caws, the lead singer of the power-pop band Nada Surf.

Thompson says that the music is a new direction for both Hatfield and Caws, though the themes they explore aren’t far from their usual material.

“They’ve both had surprisingly similar career experiences,” Thompson told Here & Now. “Each had a big left-field hit in the ’90s, each has clawed out a long-running career as an independent artist, and together, they’re both able to sing from the perspective of survivors who’ve been around a while, experienced disappointments and successes, and haven’t run out of songs worth singing along the way.”

Minor Alp’s new album “Get There” will be released October 29.

Guest

Stephen Thompson, editor and reviewer for NPR Music. He tweets @idislikestephen.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.